Joe Burrow takes first reps on Bengals practice field since season-ending knee injury

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' star quarterback Joe Burrow took reps and connected with receivers for the first time Tuesday since a devastating knee injury swiftly ended his rookie season last fall.

"It's the first time I've gotten to see him do that kind of stuff, so that was exciting for me to see," said head coach Zac Taylor in a post-training teleconference with reporters.

"I know he feels really comfortable.... It's good for the spirit of the team to see him back out there because we haven't seen him practice in a long time," Taylor said.

Burrow didn't take any snaps Tuesday, but he ran plays with receivers.

Taylor emphasized that Burrow didn't do anything at Tuesday's organized training activity that he hadn't already been doing with trainers.

Burrow and Chase connect. Almost. Hey, it’s day 1. pic.twitter.com/hke9TuMJBX — Keenan Singleton (@KJMSingleton) May 25, 2021

"We're not going to push the envelope here," he said. "He's been throwing to different trainers and things like that, all we were doing was putting him back out there and doing the same things he's been doing."

Burrow tore his ACL and MCL during the Bengals' Nov. 20 game against Washington. The LSU standout and the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass.

Watch Taylor's full news conference here: