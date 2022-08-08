Joe Burrow throws at Bengals training camp for first time since appendectomy

CINCINNATI — Nearly two weeks after undergoing an appendectomy, quarterback Joe Burrow is out of the golf cart and on the field at Bengals training camp.

Burrow walked through some light drills for a few minutes without pads, getting his footing as he returns to the team. While he did not exert too much energy, head coach Zac Taylor said the staff is excited about Burrow's progress.

"He's starting to get better every single day," Taylor said. "I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing stuff, but it's been encouraging — he's back to himself in meetings and looking good."

QB1 had surgery to remove his appendix on July 26, the day before training camp started. He missed the first week of practice entirely before returning with a new accessory: a golf cart matching the cart owner Mike Brown rides around the field.

Burrow participated in conditioning and served as a water boy for teammates and referees while on the cart during the second week of camp, but never took part in drills. Backup Brandon Allen, who has been leading the offense in his absence, said Burrow has been overly communicative with him during every drill and believes he won't miss a beat once he's back.

Taylor said Burrow will not play in Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals Friday.

