Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Joe Burrow speaks for first time since appendix surgery, says he's eating 'everything' to gain weight back

Burrow on Super Bowl loss: 'It's behind us. We're talking about this year now'
Joe Burrow is participating in offensive drills with the team for the first time after arriving at training camp in a golf cart due to appendectomy.
Joe Burrow talks for first time after appendix surgery
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 14:28:42-04

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow said he's eating food like he's in high school again to gain the weight back following his appendix removal surgery last month.

Burrow returned to the practice field for the first time since being diagnosed with appendicitis on Sunday, and spoke to the media for the first time Wednesday.

The Bengals star quarterback said it wasn't the typical appendicitis diagnosis. He described having minimal discomfort, but when they checked him out, he found out he had it and made the decision to remove his appendix.

"Better now than halfway through the season," Burrow said.

Burrow laughed when talking about how abnormal his three professional offseasons have been, between COVID, his knee injury and this recent surgery.

"I'd like to have a normal offseason at some point, but so far that hasn't been the case so you make the most with what you got," Burrow said.

To gain the weight back, Burrow said "we're forcing down as much as we can."

When asked what he's eating? He answered simply: "Everything."

He's most focused on gaining back core strength after the surgery.

"When they cut in to you, your core's gonna lose some muscle, so just getting that back."

Burrow wouldn't answer any questions about the Super Bowl.

“It’s behind us. We’re talking about this year now.”

As for the rest of the preseason, Burrow doesn't expect to play in any preseason games as he continues to recover from his surgery, but he will be participating in full 11 on 11 drills in training camp going forward.

Burrow was recently named as the cover athlete for Sports Illustrated's NFL season preview edition, out next month. When asked about it, he didn't get too excited.

"It's just another thing that comes with success, that will go away without success."

As for that looming contract extension that he's eligible for after this season, Burrow is focused on performing first:

"It doesn't mean anything if I go out and stink it up all year," Burrow said.

The Bengals open the season at home for the first time against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on September 11th. Burrow is expected to be ready to start that game.

Joe Burrow throws in offensive drills for first time in training camp
More Bengals news:
Former Bengal great Ken Riley could become Cincy's next Hall-of-Famer Joe Burrow graces cover of Sport's Illustrated NFL preview issue Bengals' Sam Hubbard gives 650 backpacks to students ahead of school year

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.