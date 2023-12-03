Bengals-Jaguars Monday Night Football to air on WCPO 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bengals are heading to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars — and we're here to help you watch the matchup.

The Bengals-Jaguars Monday Night Football game will air on WCPO 9.

Kickoff between the two teams is set for 8:15 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

WCPO 9 will have pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m.

The Bengals (5-6) are riding on a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 loss to AFC North rival the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. They're currently sitting last in the AFC North and ranked 11th in the entire AFC.

They're facing the Jaguars, ranked first in the AFC South and third in the entire conference, who are coming off a 24-21 win against the Houston Texans.

This is the Bengals fourth prime time game of the season. Cincinnati took home victories in their rematch of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, as well as Sunday Night Football with Buffalo. Two weeks ago, the Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens during Thursday Night Football.

That AFC North battle is when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist. Burrow successfully underwent wrist surgery last Monday.

The team will be looking frosty in Florida as they wear their "white on white on white" uniforms Monday night. It's the second time the team is donning their "White Bengal" uniforms this season.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will also have an extra receiving target this week as Tee Higgins returns for the first time since Week 9's Sunday Night Football victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Higgins had zero injury designation Saturday on the Bengals' injury report. Linebacker Logan Wilson is also expected to start after an ankle injury during the Steelers game, while corner Cam Taylor-Britt is set to miss his second straight game.