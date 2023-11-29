Cincinnati Bengals will be decked out in 'white on white on white' for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football and although they're playing in Florida, the Bengals plan to look frosty.

The team announced it will be decked out in "white on white on white" for the game, including white jerseys, pants, socks and helmets.

Just last year, the NFL finally announced it would allow teams to wear an alternate helmet for the 2022 season, rescinding a rule implemented in 2012 that mandated all teams to have just one helmet design. That paved the way for the Bengals to design their new, white helmet which they have since worn in multiple games.

Since then, the Bengals debuted their White Bengal uniforms in 2022 and announced plans to wear them twice in the 2023 season. The first game was at Paycor Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams in September.

The Dec. 4 game between the Bengals and the Jaguars will air at 8:15 p.m. on WCPO.

An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN were picked up for simulcast on ABC this season, as now-resolved strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists impacted programming.

The Bengals are continuing to adapt to life without quarterback Joe Burrow after he tore a ligament in his wrist when the Bengals played the Ravens on Nov. 16.He underwent surgery for the injury, which went as planned, according to the team. Burrow is expected to make a full recovery, but he's been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday, the Bengals took the field with quarterback Jake Browning making his first NFL start; sadly, the Bengals lost to the Steelers 16-10.

Browning was sacked four times and picked off once.

“He did well. He can do better, though,” Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. “We had a lot of pressures today. That was the biggest factor. We just needed to make some opportunities when we got into the red zone and we didn't.”