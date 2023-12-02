Bengals receiver Tee Higgins will be active against Jaguars for Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will suit up for Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Higgins had zero injury designation Saturday on the Bengals' injury report. He was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, but was a full participant both Friday and Saturday.

The Bengals receiver hasn't played since Week 9's 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Bengals receiver then suffered his hamstring injury during practice on Nov. 8.

Higgins' return will give Jake Browning an extra target as the Bengals, who are last place in the AFC North, hope to get in a groove in the absence of Joe Burrow. Burrow successfully underwent wrist surgery Monday after he tore a ligament in his right wrist while playing against the Baltimore Ravens.

Alongside Higgins, linebacker Logan Wilson has been cleared to play after he suffered an ankle injury while playing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is missing his second straight week. He was out against the Steelers due to a quad injury and injured his ankle during practice this week.

Otherwise, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith and defensive tackle Jay Tufele are both listed as questionable for Monday Night Football.

The Bengals, who have lost the last three games, are currently last in the AFC North and ranked 11th in the entire AFC. They're facing the Jaguars, ranked first in the AFC South and third in the entire conference, who are coming off a 24-21 win against the Houston Texans.

The Bengals and Jaguars kickoff Monday at 8:15 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.