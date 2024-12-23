Bengals fans have one wish on their Christmas list, finding their way into the playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Queen City is once against ringing with the shouts of 'Who Dey!' throughout the streets.

After a loss to the New England Patriots in the season opener and consecutive losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders, the season felt all but over for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of their squad.

But now, sitting at 6-8, the Bengals have more than just a puncher's chance at the postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals took home a massive win against the Cleveland Brownson Sunday, but the win marked more than just a Week 16 victory, it completed a sweep of the Battle of Ohio.

WCPO 9 News Ja'Marr Chase hauls in a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow, sealing the win against the Browns

According to ESPN's Power Index projections, the Bengals have a 10.2% chance of making the postseason.

But Bengals fans told WCPO that no matter how small the possibility, they're excited as long as there's a chance.

“It’s gonna be tough but the Bengals are gonna pursue baby, we’re back," said Bengals Fan Sam Hensley.

WCPO 9 News Bengals fans braving the cold, thanks to tiger costumes

Thousands of Bengals fans poured out of Paycor Stadium Sunday afternoon, smiling excitedly and hopeful.

"We’re hopeful, I thought it was going to be close, it wasn’t close," said one Bengals fan.

WCPO asked several fans if they were confident that the Bengals could make the impossible happen, and we received an array of responses.

“Absolutely man come on," exclaimed one fan.

But one man wasn't as confident, “I would have to be a pastor to have that much faith.”

WCPO 9 Sports Anchor Caleb Noe has a breakdown of everything that must happen for Cincinnati's squad to earn a playoff berth.

The Bengals' next test will be at home on Saturday, December 28th against the Denver Broncos, who are still fighting to qualify for the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.