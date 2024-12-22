Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Updates: Cade York misses 47-yard field goal attempt for Bengals

Bengals Browns
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Bengals Browns
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for an AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns, 0 | Bengals, 7

After the Bengals came up short with Burrow's first incomplete pass of the game, kicker Cade York missed a 47-yard field goal attempt for Cincinnati.

After a 99-yard drive featuring several big Chase Brown runs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow escaped from pressure and found Tee Higgins in the end zone while he was falling.

The Cincinnati touchdown came after Browns running back D'Onta Foreman fumbled the ball just before the end zone, overturning a Cleveland touchdown on their opening drive. The fumble was then recovered by Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell.

The Bengals are without several key players again, including defensive end Sam Hubbard and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Right guard Alex Cappa wasn't on the inactive list, having cleared concussion protocol following the Titans game.

Follow along:

More Bengals news:
Bengals still clinging to playoff hopes as they host struggling Browns Joe Burrow lookalike contest coming to Fountain Square AP source: Browns starting QB Thompson-Robinson against Bengals

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money