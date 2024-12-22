Updates: Cade York misses 47-yard field goal attempt for Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium for an AFC North matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Browns, 0 | Bengals, 7

After the Bengals came up short with Burrow's first incomplete pass of the game, kicker Cade York missed a 47-yard field goal attempt for Cincinnati.

After a 99-yard drive featuring several big Chase Brown runs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow escaped from pressure and found Tee Higgins in the end zone while he was falling.

The Cincinnati touchdown came after Browns running back D'Onta Foreman fumbled the ball just before the end zone, overturning a Cleveland touchdown on their opening drive. The fumble was then recovered by Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell.

The Bengals are without several key players again, including defensive end Sam Hubbard and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Right guard Alex Cappa wasn't on the inactive list, having cleared concussion protocol following the Titans game.

