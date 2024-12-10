Is there actually a chance for the Bengals to make the playoffs?

CINCINNATI — In the words of the great Lloyd Christmas, "So you're telling me there's a chance?"

The Cincinnati Bengals finally had luck bounce their way in its 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Monday Night Football.

A blocked punt turned muffed recovery gave the Bengals the ball back late, which eventually led to the game-winning touchdown from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals improved to 5-8... but does it matter for the playoffs this year?

If you're asking the players, attention has turned away from the prospect of an extended season.

Both Burrow and Chase talked in their post-game press conferences about the long-term future of the team's wide receivers, including Tee Higgins and also Chase himself.

Burrow also kept it real.

"Nice win, but potentially meaningless," Burrow said in his post-game press conference.

Here's a look at the reality the Bengals face to make the playoffs: While not mathematically eliminated, they have the lowest percentage chance to make the playoffs of anyone in the AFC who is eligible to make the postseason.

Let's start with the Bengals' remaining schedule. They need to win every game to have a shot at the playoffs.

@Titans (3-10, eliminated)

Browns (3-10, eliminated)

Broncos (8-5)

Steelers (10-3)

That's two winnable games against the Titans and Browns, although Cleveland always gives the Bengals trouble so not a guarantee. The Broncos are in the fight for a playoff spot, and have a decent offense and a formidable defense. And then the Steelers already bruised the Bengals in the highest-scoring game of the year. The only saving grace there might be that the last game of the season may not matter for the Steelers, depending on how playoff seeding works out.

Just as importantly, the Bengals need the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos to lose most, if not all, of their remaining games.

Chargers

Buccaneers (7-6)

Broncos (8-5)

@Patriots (3-10, eliminated)

@Raiders (3-10, eliminated)

Broncos

Colts (6-7)

@Chargers (8-5)

@Bengals (5-8)

Chiefs (12-1)

The Broncos have the toughest road, with every team remaining on its schedule in playoff contention. Even the Chiefs, who seem to be sitting pretty at 12-1, have not locked up a first-round bye, and could be fighting for it until the last game of the season with the Buffalo Bills hot on their heels.

The Chargers have an easier path, but both of its final two games are on the road, one on the east coast in New England, which can cause challenges to jump time zones.

The Bengals also have to vault over the Dolphins and the Colts, which both sit at 6-7. That's an easier task since both teams are only one game up on the Bengals, but Cincinnati loses tie-breakers with all of these teams because of its poor record against AFC teams (2-6). The good news is they have all AFC games left to make up some of that ground, but every team in their sights is 5-4 in AFC games except Denver (who is 4-4).