Why hasn't Shemar Stewart signed with the Bengals yet? First-round pick explains contract dispute

CINCINNATI — More than a month after hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, Shemar Stewart has yet to practice with the team that selected him.

Stewart was present at the Bengals' mandatory minicamp Tuesday, but the first-round pick only observed the action. He has not signed his rookie deal amid a dispute over the language in his contract.

While speaking with reporters in the locker room, Stewart stood by his decision not to sign.

"In my case, I'm 100% right," Stewart said.

Multiple reports say the 21-year-old defensive end is fighting against a clause in his contract that could void guarantees. Stewart wants his contract to resemble the deals signed by other Bengals picks, like last year's first-rounder Amarius Mims.

While the dispute may confuse fans and frustrate the front office, Stewart said his teammates have voiced their support for him.

"It's made it very easy when the people in here in the locker room say you're doing the right things — especially the star players," Stewart said.

Still, Stewart told reporters "it's kind of disappointing" that he hasn't been able to get on the field and get reps with his new team over "something very simple to fix."

"I can't say what I really want to say, it's 'their contract...I thought I'd be on the field by now.'"



"You've got to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL ... nothing compares to actually playing in the NFL," the former Texas A&M star said. "I thought I'd be on the field right now."

Stewart said Tuesday he's still going to meetings, studying his playbook and training in his free time. He said he's ready to go when a deal can get done.

The dispute comes as Cincinnati's veteran defensive end skipped mandatory minicamp. Trey Hendrickson, last year's sack leader, has been vocal about his displeasure with contract negotiations.

Hendrickson has been eligible for a contract extension, but the Bengals have yet to come to terms with him. He released a statement in May claiming he has had no communication with the Bengals about his contract after the draft despite offers promised prior.

The 30-year-old was one of three Bengals this season selected to the Pro Bowl. He finished the year with 17.5 sacks, 46 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Stewart spoke in support of Hendrickson, saying if his contract should be a "no-brainer."

"If I was the GM or I was the owner, take all of my money," said Stewart. "But I guess they don't operate like that."