Bengals, Bills compete for top seed in the AFC during Monday Night Football on WCPO

CINCINNATI — Both the Bengals and Bills have already secured playoff spots, but now they're vying for the AFC's top seed during the Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals are coming off a seven-game win streak and are hoping to add game number eight tonight. The Buffalo Bills have a 12 and 3 record, just slightly better than the Bengals 11 and 4 record.

As always, fans have some high expectations for the team, but head coach, Zac Taylor said he has some expectations for the fans on Monday too.

"I expect our guys to rise to the opportunity when you face teams like this, they've done that every week," he said. "And I expect our fans to rise to the challenge as well and make this a hostile environment. Great night game, we've always had awesome scenes at our night games, the weather looks like it's going to cooperate for us. So, I'm really excited to see what our fans bring to the table, I got high expectations for them also."

For fans headed to the game, expect some fun at halftime. Bootsy Collins along with the Zapp band will be performing "Fear da Tiger."

Any fans wanting to watch the game in person have hopefully bought their tickets already. Ticket prices on Ticketmaster have been anywhere from $190 to $330,000.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. but tune in early. WCPO will have an hour of pre-game coverage at 7:30 p.m. We will also have an hour of post-game coverage.

If you are heading to the game, you might want to bring an umbrella. Depending on when it ends, you could be walking to your car in a downpour.

