Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run

MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.

"Whole family, huge Bengals fans," Angie McNeil said.

It's apparent Angie and Sheldon McNeil like the home team a lot. Even through the bad times.

"We went to every game, even though it was like the worst season, but we were committed," Angie said.

But when the Bengals do well, it's even better.

"It's just so rewarding being a fan with how good they're doing right now," Sheldon McNeil said.

And nothing made the McNeils prouder than last season.

"Joe's just, you know, since he's come here he's given us all hope as Bengals fans," Sheldon said. "And then you add Ja'Marr there. It's just the icing on the cake."

Last year, Angie was pregnant with their third child and the two went back and forth with possible names.

"We had a few names on our list, but we weren't sure exactly," Angie said.

At the same time, the Bengals were on their historic Super Bowl run. As the team kept racking up wins, their older son, Grayson, had his own ideas for his new baby brother.

"Grayson loves to griddy and he loves Ja'Marr Chase, so he wanted us to name him after Ja'Marr Chase," Angie said.

So Angie, Sheldon, and Grayson made a bet. If the Bengals won the Super Bowl, they'd name the baby after Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow.

"When they beat the Chiefs we were like, 'Oh my gosh, this could happen. This could really happen,'" Sheldon said. "Then during the middle of the Super Bowl, we were like, 'Oh my gosh, baby's name is gonna be Chase.'"

The season didn't end with the Bengals claiming victory, but the name stuck. And in March, the couple welcomed Chase Joseph.

The McNeils are hoping Chase won't have to wait nearly as long as they have for a Bengals Super Bowl win.

"He's good luck," Sheldon said. "So now that Chase is here, I think that we might have a chance this year to finally take home that Lombardi Trophy."

In a survey done by the independent casino review portal BonusFinder, 11% of respondents said they would name their kid after Joe Burrow. Lebron James and Steph Curry came in at the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, respectively. Both received 10%. Ja'Marr Chase takes the sixth slot, with 5% of Ohio parents willing to name their kid after the star receiver.