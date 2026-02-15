Legendary WCPO 9 photographer, Cincinnati news icon Chic Poppe dies at 82

CINCINNATI — Former WCPO 9 photographer and Cincinnati news legend Chic Poppe died Saturday. He was 82.

Poppe leaves behind his wife, Judy, as well as seven children and 18 grandchildren.

A well-known figure in the Cincinnati news scene, Poppe worked at WCPO 9 for roughly 40 years until his retirement in 2008.

WCPO 9 VP and General Manager Jeff Brogan, who worked with Poppe for years, said he was "larger than life."

"Everyone knew him," Brogan said. "The other news stations, the police, the mayor. Everyone knew Chic and loved Chic."

During his tenure with WCPO, Poppe was primarily a reporter and photographer, preferring to be out in the field. Poppe was known for carrying his own camera equipment and chasing down stories, as well as his keen ability to find breaking news — sometimes even arriving before the police.

"It felt like the news would find him," Brogan said. "He was always there when something big happened, and the police and the fire and all of his friends out in the public knew that they could trust him."

Both former WCPO 9 Sports Director John Popovich and Anchor Tanya O'Rourke told us that Poppe wasn't your typical photographer, instead acting like a reporter with a camera. Popovich called him ahead of his time.

Poppe was also the first guy Popovich knew who used to sleep with a police radio scanner on his bedside nightstand.

"If something happened overnight, Chic got up, got in the car, went and covered it. He was that kind of guy. He loved news," Popovich said.

Poppe was part of many notable stories over his decades with WCPO 9, but two of his most notable works featured convicted serial killers Donald Harvey and Glen Rogers.

In the late 1980s, Poppe was able to get exclusive footage of Harvey, who WCPO 9 was able to help police connect to several other deaths for which he was convicted.

Later in 1995, Poppe was able to question Rogers on camera just moments after capturing his arrest in Waco, Ky., after a nationwide manhunt.

WATCH: Chic Poppe questions serial killer Glen Rogers moments after his arrest



"This guy worked his tail off for people in the Cincinnati area ... He wanted to take you there to the story as it was happening, and literally no one could do it like Chic Poppe," Brogan said. "It was amazing ... He wanted to get you access, and man did he give you access."

O'Rourke said she learned so much from Poppe over the 16 years they worked together, including having the tenacity to ask the hard questions and building a relationship with those you work alongside.

"You know what he taught me? Be kind to those people who you're working with on a scene. Get to know them, befriend them, because ultimately, they will be very helpful to you," she said.

Poppe eventually retired from WCPO 9 in 2008 due to health reasons, including prostate cancer.

After his retirement, Poppe beat cancer and gave back to his community by volunteering with Pink Ribbon Girls, where he'd drive cancer patients to and from their chemotherapy appointments. He also remained connected with several former colleagues and attended various WCPO 9 gatherings.

"There's a reason why this station has done so well over the years, and it's on the foundation of people like Chic Poppe," Brogan said.