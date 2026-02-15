'I don't feel good about this' | Plan for road reconfiguration on Dixie Highway surprises city leaders in NKY

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Plans for a new road reconfiguration on Dixie Highway are catching multiple Northern Kentucky city leaders by surprise.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are planning what's called a "road diet" for the stretch of Dixie Highway between Turfway Road and Commonwealth Avenue.

The impacted corridor runs through the cities of Florence, Elsmere and Erlanger.

The project will take the four-lane road and restripe it into a three-lane road, with the middle lane being a two-way left-turn lane.

Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon said the project blindsided leaders in each city, who found out about it this week.

"Didn't realize it was as far down the road as it was," Metzger Aubuchon said.

Metzger Aubuchon said it's not just a proposal, and the changes are coming and likely happening soon.

"They've already bid the project, and they've already awarded the bid, and they are scheduled to go," Metzger Aubuchon said. "So, time is imminent."

The road is owned by the state, meaning KYTC can make the changes it sees fit.

But Metzger Aubuchon said KYTC wasn't transparent about when the project would happen.

"You can never go wrong when you tell the public what you're planning to do and allow them time to process it," Metzger Aubuchon said.

Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof said he agrees with Metzger Aubuchon.

He said city leaders from Elsmere, Erlanger and Florence met this week to discuss the project and try to piece together information.

"I wish we would have been brought in earlier," Lenhof said.

Lenhof said he's worried about increased traffic congestion. He said there's real concern for how it could impact nearby businesses and residential areas.

"We have 9,000 people in the city of Elsmere, and it will affect quite a number of them," Lenhof said.

KYTC said the project is planned for the spring.

The agency said the goal is to improve safety along the corridor.

A spokesperson said more information will be released once a start date is set and that officials will re-engage with local leaders to further discuss the project.

Lenhof and Metzger Aubuchon said now they're doing what they can to inform residents and make sure they're as ready as they can be.

Elsmere will hold a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at their city building to discuss the project with residents.

Erlanger will also hold a public meeting the following day at 7 p.m. at their city hall building.

"I don't feel good about this, I don't," Lenhof said.