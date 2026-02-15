2026 Fish Fry guide: Where you can find fish frys in the Tri-State during Lent

CINCINNATI — The Lenten season is about to begin in the Tri-State, which means weekly fish frys are returning.

Lent, a 40-day Christian period of repentance, begins on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 18 and ends on Holy Thursday on April 2 before Easter on April 5.

Throughout the 40 days, Lenten Fridays fall on Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

Whether you're observing Lent or simply want to enjoy a fish fry, the Tri-State area has dozens of fish frys being hosted by churches, parishes, businesses and more.

If a Lenten fish fry in the Tri-State isn't featured on the list below, let us know at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

Fish frys in the Tri-State:

Ohio

All Saints



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Church of the Resurrection Bond Hill



Runs from 4-7 p.m.

Located at 1619 California Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45237

Dine-in or carry-out options

Fernbank Golf Course



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 7036 Fernbank Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45233

Dine-in and carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Good Shepherd Cincinnati



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Drive-thru ends at 7 p.m.)

Located at 8815 E Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Drive-thru, carry-out and dine-in options available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Guardian Angels Cincinnati



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Drive-thru available or dine-in option in the undercroft

Click here to view the fish fry menu and prices

Holy Cross Immaculata Cincinnati



Runs from 4-7 p.m.

Located at 30 Guido St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Holy Family Middletown



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 1300 First Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 (Fraternal Order of Eagles 528)

Drive-thru and dine-in options available

Click here to view the fish fry menu and prices

Holy Trinity Norwood



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 2420 Drex Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212

Only occurring March 7 and March 14

Immaculate Heart of Mary Anderson Township



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 7800 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

Knights of Columbus Council 1683



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 3144 Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239

Kolping Society Fish Fry's



Runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Miller-Stockum Post 485 Fish Fry



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in ends at 7 p.m.)

Located at 29 E State Road, Cleves, OH 45002

Dine-in or carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Nativity Parish Fish Fry



Runs from 5:30 p.m. until sellout

Located at 5936 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213

Only accepting card payment

Old St. Mary's Fish Fry for Bockfest



Runs from 5 p.m. until sellout

Located at 123 E 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Located along the Bockfest Parade route

Accepting both card and cash

Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, OH 45050

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

First responders eat free if in uniform

Our Lady of Victory Delhi Township



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 810 Need Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233

Our Lord Christ the King Mount Lookout



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Potter House Cafe & Hibachi



Located at 5102 Crookshank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238

Dine-in or to-go orders available

Click here to view fish fry menu specials

Queen of Peace Hamilton



Runs from 4-7 p.m.

Located at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013

Drive-thru only

St. Aloysius Hamilton



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 3550 Chapel Road, Hamilton, OH 45013

Dine-in and carry-out available

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211

Drive-thru only

Cash and card accepted

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Antoninus Parish



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238

Dine-in or carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Bernadette Amelia



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 1453 Locust Lake Road, Amelia, OH 45102

St. Carlo Acutis Family of Parishes Fish Fry



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Located at 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Milford



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 5890 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150

Dine-in and carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Francis de Sales Lebanon



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon, OH 45036

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Gertrude Madeira



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 6543 Miami Ave., Madeira, OH 45243

Only occurs Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Ignatius of Loyola Monfort Heights



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH

St. James Fish Fry 2026



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 3565 Hubble Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247

Dine-in or carry-out available. Drive-thru pick-up orders also available with the MyMenuHelper app.

Click here to view St. James' menu

St. John Neumann Cincinnati



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

Dine-in and carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. John the Baptist Dry Ridge



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252

Dine-in and carry-out available

Cash and credit accepted (desserts are cash only)

St. Lawrence Price Hill



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 3680 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH

St. Max's Lenten Fish Frys



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent

Located at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011

Dine-in and pre-paid drive-thru orders available

Click here to pre-order online (Pre-orders close every Friday at 3 p.m.)

Click here to view the menu

St. Philip the Apostle Church



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 944 E US-22 and US-3, Morrow, OH

Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Saviour Parish



Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Located at 4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45236

Dine-in in the church undercroft

St. Veronica Mt. Carmel



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45244

Dine-in and carryout available

Cash, check and credit card accepted

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. William



Runs from 4-7:30 p.m.

Located at 4108 W Eighth St., Cincinnati, OH 45205

Drive-thru only and dine-in by reservation

Cash only

Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Syrian Shrine Cincinnati Fish Fry-Days



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in only from 5-7 p.m.)

Located at 9730 Reading Road, Reading, OH 45215

Both dine-in and carry-out options available

Click here to view Syrian Shrine's menu

Northern Kentucky

Covington Firefighters Fish Fry



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 2232 Howell St., Covington, Ky. 41014

Holy Cross High School Fish Fry



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 3617 Church St., Latonia, Ky. 41015

Dine-in and carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Immaculate Heart of Mary Burlington



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Ky. 41005

Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish



Runs from 4-8 p.m.

Located at 1150 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Ky. 41018

Dine-in, curbside pickup and drive-thru available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Click here to order curbside pickup

Saint Joseph Academy



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 48 Needmore St., Walton, Ky. 41094

Dine-in and drive-thru available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Saint Thomas Parish



Runs from 4-7:30 p.m.

Located at 428 S Ft Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. 41075

Dine-in and carry-out available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Simon Kenton High School Band



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.

Located at 11132 Madison Pike, Independence, Ky. 41051

Drive-thru only

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Agnes



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Ky. 41011

St. Catherine of Siena



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 1803 N Forth Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. 41071

St. Joseph Parish



Runs from 5-8 p.m.

Located at 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, Ky. 41017

Dine-in and carry-out options available

St. Paul Parish



Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, Ky. 41042

Dine-in and drive-thru options available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Click here to place an online order for the fish fry

St. Timothy Parish



Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Drive-thru from 4:30-7 p.m.)

Located at 10272 US-42, Union, Ky. 41091

Dine-in and drive-thru option available

Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Indiana

St. Anthony and St. Nicholas Catholic Churches



Only occurs Feb. 27

Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.

Located at 4773 Church Road, Morris, IN 47033

St. John Lutheran Church Aurora



Runs from 4-8 p.m.

Located at 222 Mechanic St., Aurora, IN 47001

Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru available

St. Lawrence Church



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 524 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross Church/Knights of Columbus



Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Located at 23345 Gavin Lane, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025