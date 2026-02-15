Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
MoneyLocal Business News

Actions

2026 Fish Fry guide: Where you can find fish frys in the Tri-State during Lent

fish fry
WCPO
fish fry
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Lenten season is about to begin in the Tri-State, which means weekly fish frys are returning.

Lent, a 40-day Christian period of repentance, begins on Ash Wednesday on Feb. 18 and ends on Holy Thursday on April 2 before Easter on April 5.

Throughout the 40 days, Lenten Fridays fall on Feb. 20, Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20 and March 27.

Whether you're observing Lent or simply want to enjoy a fish fry, the Tri-State area has dozens of fish frys being hosted by churches, parishes, businesses and more.

If a Lenten fish fry in the Tri-State isn't featured on the list below, let us know at newsdesk@wcpo.com.

Fish frys in the Tri-State:

Ohio

All Saints

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236

Church of the Resurrection Bond Hill

  • Runs from 4-7 p.m.
  • Located at 1619 California Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45237
  • Dine-in or carry-out options

Fernbank Golf Course

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 7036 Fernbank Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45233
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Good Shepherd Cincinnati

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Drive-thru ends at 7 p.m.)
  • Located at 8815 E Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249
  • Drive-thru, carry-out and dine-in options available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Guardian Angels Cincinnati

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Drive-thru available or dine-in option in the undercroft
  • Click here to view the fish fry menu and prices

Holy Cross Immaculata Cincinnati

  • Runs from 4-7 p.m.
  • Located at 30 Guido St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Holy Family Middletown

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 1300 First Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 (Fraternal Order of Eagles 528)
  • Drive-thru and dine-in options available
  • Click here to view the fish fry menu and prices

Holy Trinity Norwood

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 2420 Drex Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212
  • Only occurring March 7 and March 14

Immaculate Heart of Mary Anderson Township

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 7800 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45255

Knights of Columbus Council 1683

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 3144 Blue Rock Road, Cincinnati, OH 45239

Kolping Society Fish Fry's

  • Runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Miller-Stockum Post 485 Fish Fry

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in ends at 7 p.m.)
  • Located at 29 E State Road, Cleves, OH 45002
  • Dine-in or carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Nativity Parish Fish Fry

  • Runs from 5:30 p.m. until sellout
  • Located at 5936 Ridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45213
  • Only accepting card payment

Old St. Mary's Fish Fry for Bockfest

  • Runs from 5 p.m. until sellout
  • Located at 123 E 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
  • Located along the Bockfest Parade route
  • Accepting both card and cash

Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 330 Lebanon St., Monroe, OH 45050
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices
  • First responders eat free if in uniform

Our Lady of Victory Delhi Township

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 810 Need Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233

Our Lord Christ the King Mount Lookout

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 3223 Linwood Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Potter House Cafe & Hibachi

  • Located at 5102 Crookshank Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238
  • Dine-in or to-go orders available
  • Click here to view fish fry menu specials

Queen of Peace Hamilton

  • Runs from 4-7 p.m.
  • Located at 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013
  • Drive-thru only

St. Aloysius Hamilton

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 3550 Chapel Road, Hamilton, OH 45013
  • Dine-in and carry-out available

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 4366 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211
  • Drive-thru only
  • Cash and card accepted
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Antoninus Parish

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238
  • Dine-in or carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Bernadette Amelia

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 1453 Locust Lake Road, Amelia, OH 45102

St. Carlo Acutis Family of Parishes Fish Fry

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
  • Located at 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Milford

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 5890 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Francis de Sales Lebanon

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 20 Desales Ave., Lebanon, OH 45036
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Gertrude Madeira

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 6543 Miami Ave., Madeira, OH 45243
  • Only occurs Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Ignatius of Loyola Monfort Heights

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH

St. James Fish Fry 2026

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 3565 Hubble Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247
  • Dine-in or carry-out available. Drive-thru pick-up orders also available with the MyMenuHelper app.
  • Click here to view St. James' menu

St. John Neumann Cincinnati

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. John the Baptist Dry Ridge

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Cash and credit accepted (desserts are cash only)

St. Lawrence Price Hill

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 3680 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH

St. Max's Lenten Fish Frys

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent
  • Located at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011
  • Dine-in and pre-paid drive-thru orders available
  • Click here to pre-order online (Pre-orders close every Friday at 3 p.m.)
  • Click here to view the menu

St. Philip the Apostle Church

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 944 E US-22 and US-3, Morrow, OH
  • Dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Saviour Parish

  • Runs from 5-7 p.m.
  • Located at 4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45236
  • Dine-in in the church undercroft

St. Veronica Mt. Carmel

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Cincinnati, OH 45244
  • Dine-in and carryout available
  • Cash, check and credit card accepted
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. William

  • Runs from 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 4108 W Eighth St., Cincinnati, OH 45205
  • Drive-thru only and dine-in by reservation
  • Cash only
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Syrian Shrine Cincinnati Fish Fry-Days

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in only from 5-7 p.m.)
  • Located at 9730 Reading Road, Reading, OH 45215
  • Both dine-in and carry-out options available
  • Click here to view Syrian Shrine's menu

Northern Kentucky

Covington Firefighters Fish Fry

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 2232 Howell St., Covington, Ky. 41014

Holy Cross High School Fish Fry

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 3617 Church St., Latonia, Ky. 41015
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu

Immaculate Heart of Mary Burlington

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, Ky. 41005

Mary, Queen of Heaven Parish

  • Runs from 4-8 p.m.
  • Located at 1150 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, Ky. 41018
  • Dine-in, curbside pickup and drive-thru available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices
  • Click here to order curbside pickup

Saint Joseph Academy

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 48 Needmore St., Walton, Ky. 41094
  • Dine-in and drive-thru available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Saint Thomas Parish

  • Runs from 4-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 428 S Ft Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. 41075
  • Dine-in and carry-out available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Simon Kenton High School Band

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 11132 Madison Pike, Independence, Ky. 41051
  • Drive-thru only
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

St. Agnes

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, Ky. 41011

St. Catherine of Siena

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 1803 N Forth Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. 41071

St. Joseph Parish

  • Runs from 5-8 p.m.
  • Located at 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, Ky. 41017
  • Dine-in and carry-out options available

St. Paul Parish

  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, Ky. 41042
  • Dine-in and drive-thru options available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices
  • Click here to place an online order for the fish fry

St. Timothy Parish

  • Runs from 5-7:30 p.m. (Drive-thru from 4:30-7 p.m.)
  • Located at 10272 US-42, Union, Ky. 41091
  • Dine-in and drive-thru option available
  • Click here to view the fish fry's menu and prices

Indiana

St. Anthony and St. Nicholas Catholic Churches

  • Only occurs Feb. 27
  • Runs from 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Located at 4773 Church Road, Morris, IN 47033

St. John Lutheran Church Aurora

  • Runs from 4-8 p.m.
  • Located at 222 Mechanic St., Aurora, IN 47001
  • Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru available

St. Lawrence Church

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 524 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross Church/Knights of Columbus

  • Runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Located at 23345 Gavin Lane, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

More local business news:
New Riff Distilling awarded 'World's Best Bourbon' at 2026 World Whiskies Awards

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together