'This city is special and I love it': Brandon Vazquez bids FCC, Cincinnati a fond farewell

CINCINNATI — Brandon Vazquez is leaving FC Cincinnati and the Queen City herself after the team agreed to transfer him to CF Monterrey in Liga MX the teams announced Wednesday.

"Cincinnati holds a special place in my heart," said Vazquez. "The best years of my career have been here and I'll cherish the memories I've had here forever."

Vazquez has spent the past four years in Cincinnati, scoring 32 goals for the Orange and Blue during his tenure. In 2022, Vazquez was named an MLS All-Star and honored in the MLS Best XI.

Most recently, Vazquez helped FCC win the Supporters' Shield in 2023, scoring what will likely be his last goal for the club against the Columbus Crew in the conference finals of the MLS Cup.

"Having Cincinnati fans behind my back for the past four years have pushed me to be able to achieve what I have been able to do," said Vazquez. "Not only me, but the team. I know every single player feels the exact same way. This city is special and I love it."

Monterrey is one of the oldest clubs in Liga MX, winning five league titles and five CONCACAF Champions League titles in its history.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert first reported on Jan. 3 that FC Cincinnati was finalizing a deal "worth up to $8.5 million" to send the 25-year-old to CF Monterrey.

FC Cincinnati did not include a specific figure in its press release announcing Vazquez's transfer, only saying it was "for a multi-million-dollar fee."