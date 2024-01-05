FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano, Ian Murphy and Miles Robinson called up to 2024 USMNT training camp

CINCINNATI — Three FC Cincinnati players have been called up to the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team training camp, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announced Friday.

FCC goalkeeper Roman Celentano, defender Ian Murphy and recently signed defender Miles Robinson were called up to the team's 25-man roster for the January training camp.

The camp will run from Jan. 8-16 in Orlando before the USMNT heads to San Antonio, Texas to start its 2024 schedule with a friendly against Solvenia on Jan. 20.

The three players from the Orange and Blue are tired with the Columbus Crew for the most-represented club on the training camp roster. Celentano and Murphy also are among the 17 uncapped players on the roster, while Robinson leads all players with the most caps, or representations for the USMNT, at 27.

This is the second consecutive year Celentano earned a call-up to the training camp and his third overall in his career. The 23-year-old goalie has made 67 appearances for FCC, with 19 clean sheets. He played an integral role helping catapult FC Cincinnati to the semifinals of the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs with multiple saves, including PKs, in various matches. He was also a finalist for the 2023 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and winner of the 2023 MLS Save of the Year.

This is Murphy's first-ever call up to the USMNT's training camp. Since he was selected 14th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Murphy has made 66 appearances for FCC.

Robinson was just acquired by FCC a few days ago. The former Atlanta United defender most recently represented the USMNT in October in a friendly against Ghana. After impressing at the 2021 training camp, Robinson went on to make 12 more appearances for the USMNT that year, including starting in all six Concacaf Gold Cup matches, where the U.S. won its seventh Gold Cup title. He has scored three goals for the USMNT.

FC Cincinnati is set to kick off its 2024 regular season on Feb. 25 with a match against Toronto FC.