Reports: FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez heading to Liga MX's CF Monterrey

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez is heading to Liga MX, according to reports.

The Athletic's Tom Bogert first reported on Wednesday FCC is finalizing a deal "worth up to $8.5 million" to send the 25-year-old to CF Monterrey.

Vazquez has spent the past four years in Cincinnati, scoring 32 goals for the Orange and Blue during his tenure. In 2022, Vazquez was named an MLS All-Star and honored in the MLS Best XI.

Most recently, Vazquez helped FCC win the Supporters' Shield in 2023, scoring what will likely be his last goal for the club against the Columbus Crew in the conference finals of the MLS Cup.

Monterrey is one of the oldest clubs in Liga MX, winning five league titles and five CONCACAF Champions League titles in its history.

While Vazquez has spent most of his senior career in the MLS, he started his career at Liga MX's Club Tijuana. The California native was eligible to play for Mexico but has represented the U.S. at both the youth and senior levels.

News of Vazquez's departure comes the same day sources confirmed FC Cincinnati has signed former Atlanta United center-back Miles Robinson.

At the beginning of December, the club announced it declined options on Santiago Arias, Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, Yuya Kubo and Harrison Robledo. Kubo was later re-signed for 2024. Junior Moreno is also out of contract, the team said.