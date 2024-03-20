Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Demand for Jason, Travis Kelce live show in Cincinnati crashes UC's website

Travis and Jason Kelce's Christmas jingle hits Apple Music's top 10
Ed Zurga / AP
Travis and Jason Kelce's Christmas jingle hits Apple Music's top 10
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:38:53-04

CINCINNATI — Move aside, Swifties! Fans of Jason and Travis Kelce — the 92%ers — broke the internet on Wednesday while trying to buy tickets to the brothers' live show at Nippert Stadium.

The UC alums are returning to their old stomping ground on April 11 to host a live episode of their podcast, "New Heights."

"We didn't think there'd be any place better than the Nippert Stadium," Jason said on the podcast.

It looks like fans felt the same way. When tickets went on sale on UC's website at noon, the site immediately started dealing with issues due to the demand.

"Bearcats and 92%ers are serious! 😅," UC Athletics said on social media. "We're currently experiencing high levels of traffic to our ticket site, which may cause delays for some. Please bear with us as we process demand."

Some fans said the site was showing all tickets were sold out within minutes.

"This 92%er is sad," fan Amy Huggins said on social media. "On the site 30 minutes before tickets launched, in the queue, and by the time it was my turn, all sold out in less than 6 minutes."

UC said the tickets were not, in fact, sold out. The site was just struggling to keep up with demand.

As of 3 p.m., it appears tickets are still available on the site. Tickets start at $100 for GA seating and go all the way up to $1,000 for VIP. UC students can sign up to have their names placed in a free ticket lottery. A portion of proceeds go to Cincy Reigns, UC's NIL collective.

The Kelce brothers said they'll be hanging out with UC's football team and hosting a special event, "The Great Lombaby Games," before the show.

"The Great Lombaby Games" will pit two groups of UC students — student-athletes and academics — against each other in a series of challenges.

"It's gonna be ridiculous," Jason said. "There's gonna be all sorts of things involved — Skyline Chili, might be a cannon."

There could also be an appearance by everyone's favorite pop star. According to our research, Taylor Swift will be free ahead of the release of her album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to drop on Friday, April 19. Perhaps she'll be the episode guest? (Probably not.)

RELATED | Could Taylor Swift be in Cincinnati for Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' live show?

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with "The Great Lombaby Games" kicking off at 7 p.m. and the live podcast starting at around 9 p.m.

Find out more information here.

More sports:
$142M bond issue approved for new high school in Kings School District Bengals Evan McPherson, Logan Wilson celebrate birth of their babies on same day Hall of fame girls basketball coach Mary Jo Huismann steps down after 769 wins

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.