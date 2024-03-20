Demand for Jason, Travis Kelce live show in Cincinnati crashes UC's website

CINCINNATI — Move aside, Swifties! Fans of Jason and Travis Kelce — the 92%ers — broke the internet on Wednesday while trying to buy tickets to the brothers' live show at Nippert Stadium.

The UC alums are returning to their old stomping ground on April 11 to host a live episode of their podcast, "New Heights."

"We didn't think there'd be any place better than the Nippert Stadium," Jason said on the podcast.

It looks like fans felt the same way. When tickets went on sale on UC's website at noon, the site immediately started dealing with issues due to the demand.

"Bearcats and 92%ers are serious! 😅," UC Athletics said on social media. "We're currently experiencing high levels of traffic to our ticket site, which may cause delays for some. Please bear with us as we process demand."

Some fans said the site was showing all tickets were sold out within minutes.

"This 92%er is sad," fan Amy Huggins said on social media. "On the site 30 minutes before tickets launched, in the queue, and by the time it was my turn, all sold out in less than 6 minutes."

UC said the tickets were not, in fact, sold out. The site was just struggling to keep up with demand.

As of 3 p.m., it appears tickets are still available on the site. Tickets start at $100 for GA seating and go all the way up to $1,000 for VIP. UC students can sign up to have their names placed in a free ticket lottery. A portion of proceeds go to Cincy Reigns, UC's NIL collective.

The Kelce brothers said they'll be hanging out with UC's football team and hosting a special event, "The Great Lombaby Games," before the show.

"The Great Lombaby Games" will pit two groups of UC students — student-athletes and academics — against each other in a series of challenges.

"It's gonna be ridiculous," Jason said. "There's gonna be all sorts of things involved — Skyline Chili, might be a cannon."

There could also be an appearance by everyone's favorite pop star. According to our research, Taylor Swift will be free ahead of the release of her album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to drop on Friday, April 19. Perhaps she'll be the episode guest? (Probably not.)

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with "The Great Lombaby Games" kicking off at 7 p.m. and the live podcast starting at around 9 p.m.

Find out more information here.