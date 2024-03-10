Could Taylor Swift be in Cincinnati for Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' live show?

CINCINNATI — When Taylor Swift came into town last year for her "Eras Tour," Cincinnati turned into "Swiftinnati."

Swift has been jetting around the globe for international stops on the tour, but is there a chance she'll be back in the Queen City soon? To boil it down, it's very possible.

Swift's beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be back with his brother Jason at their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, in April. The two brothers are hosting a live show of their "New Heights" podcast at Nippert Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

During their relationship, Swift and Kelce have publicly supported each other. Lately, Kelce has been spotted at various "Eras Tour" shows in Singapore and Australia. Swift was also seen multiple times at Kelce's games last season, including Super Bowl LVII where the Chiefs won.

In fact, her impact was largely felt by the NFL. According to Morning Consult, nearly two-thirds of Gen Z or Millennial women now have a favorable view of the NFL, the highest figure ever.

Swift recently wrapped up her leg of Singapore shows on March 9. The singer doesn't have any other tour dates scheduled until she plays in Paris on Thursday, May 9, according to her website.

Outside of touring, the multi-platinum singer is also awaiting the released of her eleventh studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which is set to drop on Friday, April 19.

Hypothetically, with zero tour dates and the album release still over a week out, it's plausible the "Lavender Haze" singer could be in the Queen City on April 11.

Both Travis and Jason Kelce have mentioned Swift on "New Heights," with the podcast gaining a whole new slew of fans due to Swift and Kelce's relationship. There's even Reddit threads dedicated to guess if or when the pop star will be a guest on the show.

So, we can't sit here and 100% say that Swift will don some Bearcats gear and be in Nippert Stadium, but it does look like her schedule is free.

