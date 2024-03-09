UC alums Travis, Jason Kelce to bring 'New Heights' podcast to Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati alums Travis and Jason Kelce will be bringing their podcast, "New Heights," to Nippert Stadium.

The show, which is being held Thursday, April 11, was announced during the UC men's basketball game Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. The announcement was shown on the jumbotron, saying "they're coming back."

The podcast's social media said more information about the live show is coming soon.

More info coming soon 😏 — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 9, 2024

The brothers began the beloved podcast in 2022, recapping moments from the NFL, their lives and more. In various episodes of the podcast, which is also filmed and posted on YouTube, both Jason and Travis can be seen sporting UC gear.

Jason was a a sixth-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 draft, while Travis was a third-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 draft.

The show announcement comes just days after Jason officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons.

In a roughly 45 minute speech, Jason recounted his career from his childhood in Ohio to his final days with the Eagles through tears, laughter and many thanks to his biggest influences before he finally announced he was retiring.

