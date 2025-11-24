University of Cincinnati AD apologizes for anti-Mormon chants during BYU game

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati's athletic director has apologized after viral videos showed fans yelling anti-Mormon chants during BYU's 26-14 win over the Bearcats on Saturday.

Rosanna Hicken, a Cincinnati native who went to BYU and now lives in Utah, posted a video on social media showing a large group of students chanting "F—k the Mormons" during the second quarter of their Big 12 matchup.

"This made me feel super welcome visiting my hometown 👎," Hicken said in her post.

Barstool Cincinnati, a UC fan page affiliated with Barstool Sports, posted an apology on X the next morning.

"BYU fans, We apologize for the students actions during the football game yesterday. It is inexcusable and we need to be better. It is not representative of the university and this city. You are the classiest fan base in the Big 12 and we are sorry we did not return the favor," the post says.

BYU fans,



We apologize for the students actions during the football game yesterday. It is inexcusable and we need to be better. It is not representative of the university and this city. You are the classiest fan base in the Big 12 and we are sorry we did not return the favor. — Barstool Cincinnati (@UCBarstool) November 23, 2025

On Monday, AD John Cunningham released a statement apologizing for the fans' behavior.

"On behalf of the University of Cincinnati and Bearcats Athletics, I want to sincerely apologize to the BYU community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints," Cunningham said. "The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values. We remain committed to creating an environment at Nippert Stadium where every visiting team and its supporters are treated with dignity and respect."

Statement from University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham pic.twitter.com/7Ql3ZTZNMq — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) November 24, 2025

This isn't the first time BYU fans have had to hear that chant during their games. Earlier this year, the Big 12 Conference issued the University of Colorado a public reprimand and $50,000 fine for "inappropriate chants" during BYU's 24-21 win in Boulder.

"Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said when the conference fined Colorado.

Athletic directors from the University of Arizona, Providence College and more have also had to issue apologies in past years for their fans' derogatory chants.

Earlier that day, BYU fans who attended the game participated in a coat drive for local children in partnership with the Cincinnati chapter of the NAACP. On Friday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also donated 27,000 pounds of food to the University of Cincinnati food pantry.

We spoke with Tommy Montoya, a member of BYU's local alumni chapter, who told us that when their team is on the road, they always try to give back.

"We kind of tailor what we do to the needs that we find in the community that we are," Montoya said.

We reached out to the University of Cincinnati for comment on the students' chants, but have not heard back at this time. When we do, we will update this story.