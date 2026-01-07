'Still very early' | Wes Miller on fan frustration after Cincinnati's disappointing start to Big 12 play

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller and the Cincinnati Bearcats are feeling the pressure from fans after a disappointing start to Big 12 play.

Despite a storied history that includes six Final Four appearances and two national titles, the men's basketball program hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2019. And in Miller's fifth year with the team, the odds of making this year's tournament continue to look smaller and smaller after UC started conference play 0-2.

Both of UC's losses were close games, with Cincinnati falling Tuesday to West Virginia, 62-60. After the game, Miller appeared to respond to fan frustration while speaking with play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard.

Hoard told Miller he felt for "everybody in that locker room," but Miller quickly told Hoard, "Don't feel for us."

"We get to come out and play basketball. I don't care about the noise, Dan. I don't care," Miller said in the interview on 700WLW. "I don't care what people think. I only care about my team. And I care about my program. And you know what, it's almost comical. We'll get a break. ... Everybody can quit on us. Everybody. I hear it ... Go ahead. Us against the world."

WCPO 9 Sports anchor Marshall Kramsky spoke with Miller on Wednesday about his message to his team amid the discontentment as they look ahead to more games against top-ranked opponents.

"I think you gotta block out all the noise," Miller said. "I think everybody in our locker room has to be about the people in that locker room, coming together, and I think things can get blown out of proportion. (It's) still very early. We've got some great opportunities ahead of us. We can turn this into a great year."

Cincinnati (8-7, currently ranked No. 98 in the NET) will have the opportunity to prove itself in the coming weeks, taking on No. 25 UCF on Sunday and hosting No. 3 Iowa State at Fifth Third Arena next Saturday.

For more of our interview with Miller, watch Bearcats All-Access Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on WCPO 9.