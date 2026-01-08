UC women's basketball team earns highest-ranked win in program history

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team earned its highest-ranked win in program history Wednesday night.

The Bearcats upset No. 11 Iowa State by the score of 71-63 at Fifth Third Arena. The UC players and coaches joyously celebrated the momentous victory on the Fifth Third Arena court after the game.

"This team is incredibly committed toward walking our journey," UC coach Katrina Merriweather said. "And no it doesn't look the way that we wanted to or we thought that it would. And again, there are disappointing days. But, we can't do anything about what is passed. All we can do is take steps forward. And that is what they're committed to doing."

UC senior guard Mya Perry scored a game-high 26 points and had three steals to lift the Bearcats.

"She's a competitor," Merriweather said about Perry. "There is no doubt that she's the toughest kid on our team. I think she is a perfect example for our six freshmen."

Freshman guard Caliyah DeVillasee scored 13 points. Junior guard Reagan Jackson (eight points) and freshman guard Dee Alexander (seven points), a former Purcell Marian star, also contributed to the Bearcats’ signature win this season.

Iowa State star center Audi Crooks scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds.

UC improved to 6-10 overall including 1-3 in the Big 12 Conference. Iowa State is 14-2 overall including 2-2 in the Big 12.

UC snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night. The Bearcats play host to No. 17 Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Arena.