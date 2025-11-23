BYU fans give back to Cincinnati with coat drive before Bearcats showdown

CINCINNATI — When BYU fans head into opposing territory, their goal isn't to trash-talk or dive on tables. Rather, they want to help the communities they visit.

Before Cincinnati clashed with BYU at Nippert Stadium, BYU fans gathered at Gettler Field for their tailgate. Part of the event included a coat drive for local kids.

In partnership with the Cincinnati NAACP, the coat drive benefited kids at Rockdale Elementary School.

We spoke to Alycia McClurg with the BYU Alumni Greater Cincinnati chapter at the event.

"If you go to BYU, you'll see at the entrance to BYU that it says 'enter to learn, go forth to serve,'" McClurg said. "So that's what we try to do in our communities."

Learn how BYU fans helped give back to Cincinnati ahead of their showdown against the Bearcats in the video below:

McClurg said both BYU and Cincinnati fans showed up to donate coats.

"Our goal was 200 but we think we've doubled that already," McClurg said.

It wasn't the only good deed BYU helped with this weekend.

On Friday, BYU's sponsoring organization, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, donated 27,000 pounds of food to the University of Cincinnati food pantry.

Tommy Montoya, who's also part of BYU's local alumni chapter, said that when their team is on the road, they always try to give back.

"We kind of tailor what we do to the needs that we find in the community that we are," Montoya said.

Montoya said at the end of the day, giving back means more than wins and losses.

"We also want to make sure we are leaving a good taste to people on BYU and our parent institution, the church, as well," Montoya said.

Karen Jackson with the Cincinnati NAACP said the coat drive will go a long way toward helping Cincinnati families.

"With people losing benefits such as healthcare or SNAP benefits, this is one less thing on a parent's plate that we can take off for them," Jackson said.