UC sells limited edition Travis Kelce jerseys for fans to support Taylor Swift's 'new boo'

CINCINNATI — If you haven't heard by now, you might be living under a rock: Taylor Swift is allegedly, possibly, maybe dating Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

The Grammy Award-winning superstar was spotted hanging out in Kelce's suite as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Sunday afternoon. Cameras were on Swift as she talked with Kelce's mom, cheered during his touchdown and even cleaned up after the game.

While the league tries its hardest to capitalize on the relationship (see: the NFL's Twitter page), the University of Cincinnati doesn't want to be left out of the fun.

Kelce's alma mater tweeted a link Monday night to limited edition Travis Kelce UC jerseys.

"Swifties! Why limit yourselves to concert tees when you (could) sport a limited edition @GoBearcats jersey and fully support @taylorswift13’s new boo," UC's football team said. "Be Fearless!"

The limited edition jerseys are listed at $110, with small and medium sizes available.

Kelce played three seasons at UC before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2013. His older brother, Eagles C Jason Kelce, also went to Cincinnati. Kelce's Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation in 2022 contributed to the athletics department through a health and wellness endowment for student-athletes.

While UC fans might remember him fondly, Bengals fans might not care too much for Kelce or his relationship status after some trash talk following the AFC Championship.

The UC alum rushed into Patrick Mahomes' postgame interview, yelling "Burrowhead my a—" in response to Mike Hilton's mic'd up moment during the Bengals' divisional round game. He then took the mic during the trophy presentation to call out Mayor Aftab Pureval's viral "They Gotta Play Us Day" proclamation.

Kelce has since said it's all respect between the two teams, calling Bengals head coach Zac Taylor "top-tier" and saying he has "a lot of love for the Nati."