UC versus Miami University football game expected to be played at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati versus Miami University football game this upcoming season is expected to be played at TQL Stadium, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

The official announcement had not happened as of the 9 a.m. Monday morning. Currently, UC's football schedule says UC is scheduled to play Miami University Sept. 19 at a neutral site.

The UC-Miami neutral site game, including ticket information, will be announced at a later time, according to the UC schedule.

The return of the “Battle for the Victory Bell” occurs during the Bearcats’ third game.

UC kicks off the season by hosting Boston College Sept. 5 at Nippert Stadium before welcoming Western Carolina on Sept. 12.

UC (7-6 record in 2025) announced its season schedule Jan. 21.

Miami (7-7 record in the 2025 season) has not announced its season schedule yet.

The most recent meeting between the programs occurred Sept. 14, 2024 when UC defeated host Miami 27-16 at Yager Stadium.

The series began on Dec. 8, 1888, according to a 2024 WCPO 9 story. UC leads the all-time series, 61-60. The series also has seven ties.

TQL Stadium, home of FC Cincinnati, was built in 2021.