Mayor Aftab Pureval joins in on Bengals-Chiefs trash talk, declares Sunday 'They Gotta Play Us Day'

CINCINNATI — Trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs is underway as the AFC Championship looms closer, and now Mayor Aftab Pureval has joined in.

The Cincinnati mayor released a video proclaiming Sunday, Jan. 29 as "They Gotta Play Us Day."

In the video, Pureval also mentions how the Bengals are heading to "Burrowhead" Stadium, referring to Mike Hilton's nickname for Arrowhead Stadium when he was "mic'd up" for Inside the NFL.

The mayor also suggested Joe Burrow get a paternity test to confirm "whether or not he's (Patrick Mahome's) father."

Lastly, Pureval commented on Kansas City being named after its neighboring state, which he said is "you know, just kind of weird."

This isn't the first time this week the Queen City's mayor has fired shots at the Chiefs.

2021… Are you thinking of ‘22 when Cincy was 3-0 against Mahomes? https://t.co/iHuzecmgs6 pic.twitter.com/zQQf2fEsix — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 26, 2023

The proclamation video is, obviously, getting some mixed reactions, with some saying it's added fuel to the fire for the Chiefs.

Warren Sharp, an NFL analyst, called the video "wild."

we see a lot of trash talk in sports… but the Cincy Mayor asking Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm he’s Patrick Mahomes’ father? wild pic.twitter.com/JGME9nTIW4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 27, 2023

NFL Network host Rich Eisen responded to Sharp's tweet with "oh my."

Other than his proclamation, Pureval raised a Bengals flag at City Hall on Friday. He also — for the second year straight — has a bet Kansas City's mayor Graeter's if the Bengal's lose. If Cincinnati wins, their mayor will send ribs.

READ MORE:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce listed as questionable for AFC championship

'This team's everything I love': Superfan builds ultimate 'Bengals cave'

Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return TD on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame