UC alum Travis Kelce launches health and wellness endowment for student-athletes at alma mater

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce is giving back to his alma mater.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced that his Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation will contribute to the University of Cincinnati Athletics Department through a Health and Wellness Endowment for student-athletes.

"The transition from high school to college was a difficult one; it was an emotional rollercoaster at times dealing with my academic responsibilities and holding my own on the field. There was little to no room for error in the classroom and on the field," Kelce said in a release. "Being able to have that support system in place is part of the reason why I decided to start this Endowment and give back to my alma mater and its athletic department. I’m at a place in my career where I’m able to share my experiences and lend resources to provide the university’s student-athletes with the assistance they need to become the best versions of themselves they can be."

Kelce's grant will fund the school's sports psychology and counseling department, as well as expand the staff for Director of Sports Psychology Lenecia Nickell, the university said.

"We are honored to have Travis Kelce launch this transformational endowment for our student-athletes," UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in the release. "This is a really special gift from Travis because it comes from a former student-athlete for current and future student-athletes, but also because it will impact student-athletes for years to come."

Kelce and his brother, Eagles center Jason, both played football at UC. Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, breaking multiple league and franchise records during his time with the team.