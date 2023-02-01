'Are we banned from Cincinnati?': Jason, Travis Kelce hope the Queen City doesn't hate them after trash talk

CINCINNATI — Yes, Travis Kelce called Mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni," but he and his brother are hoping Cincinnati doesn't hate them too much.

"Are we banned from Cincinnati?" Jason Kelce asked on their "New Heights" podcast immediately following the pair's conference championships.

"I hope not," Travis said. "I'm repping the Nati hard all the time, man. That was a huge point in my life."

While that may be true, some of Travis' comments after the AFC championship got under Bengals fans' skin. The UC alum rushed into Patrick Mahomes' postgame interview, yelling "Burrowhead my a—" in response to Mike Hilton's mic'd up moment during the Bengals' divisional round game. He then took the mic during the trophy presentation to call out Pureval's viral "They Gotta Play Us Day" proclamation.

"Know yo role and shut yo mouth, you jabroni," Travis yelled while holding the Lamar Hunt trophy.

On the podcast, Travis said he appreciated that Pureval took everything in stride and said it's all respect between the two teams.

Nice to see even a Jabroni can take a joke 😂🤝



"It's fun banter at the end of the day, but I don't want this to get away from how much I respect the Bengals — the coaches, the players on that team," Travis said. "All those guys across the board on the offensive side are absolutely spectacular ... that defense, I don't know if I've played a defense that plays more together than that team."

Travis also spoke about how Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals staff are "top-tier" and complimented Cincinnati cornerback and professional troller Eli Apple: "Eli's a cool dude. He's actually funny."

For his part, fellow UC grad Jason joked that the Chiefs "had the officials on (their) side" and talked about Mahomes' "Ronaldo-esque" fall when he got pushed out of bounds in the final seconds of the game.

"I thought their whole team handled (the loss) really well and I've got nothing but respect for them and expect them to keep growing — especially with that guy at quarterback," Jason said. "They've got a bright future there in Cincinnati."

Jason said while he was cheering for his brother in Sunday's game, "I still root for the Bengals."

"We've got a lot of love for the Nati, man," said Travis.