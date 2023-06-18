UC baseball announces hiring of Jordan Bischel as new head coach

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced the hiring of its new head baseball coach Sunday.

Jordan Bischel will be the 33rd head coach in UC baseball history.

Bischel's hiring comes after former head coach Scott Googins stepped down after six seasons. Googins resignation came amid a school investigation into possible NCAA violations by an assistant coach and director of operations who were relieved of their duties in May.

Bischel, who signed a six-year contract with UC, comes to Cincinnati from Central Michigan, where he's served as head coach for five seasons. Prior to his time at Central Michigan, the Green Bay, Wisconsin native spent four seasons as head coach of Northwood, a NCAA Division II program in Midland, Michigan. He also spent two seasons at NAIA program Midland University in Nebraska.

"Jordan Bischel is the perfect fit to lead the University of Cincinnati baseball program and we are thrilled to welcome he and his family to UC," said John Cunningham, UC's director of athletics.

During his time as a NCAA coach, Bischel has a 314-156 record (.668), including nine winning seasons and eight conference championships.

"As a head coach, he has won conference championships and consistently guided his teams to the postseason," Cunningham said. "He's a proven program builder and winner who has found success at every level. He is a leader who will demand the best on and off the field of our student-athletes."

With Bischel at the helm, the Chippewas wen to four Mid-American Conference (MAC) championships and three NCAA Regionals. During his tenure, they were 177-80 (.689).

Bischel said he couldn't be more excited to lead the UC Bearcats baseball program.

"I'm honored to be part of this incredible department," he said. "I'm looking forward to building this program and contending for championships in the Big 12. I was impressed right away by John Cunningham's overall vision and have always loved everything about this city."

Bischel also said it was going to take "an incredibly special opportunity" to uproot his family from Central Michigan, but the UC opportunity was that.