UC head baseball coach Scott Googins steps down after six seasons

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati baseball coach Scott Googins has stepped down after six seasons at the helm, UC athletic director John Cunningham announced Wednesday afternoon.

The resignation arrives amid a school investigation into possible NCAA violations by two assistant coaches who were relieved of their duties May 17.

“I want to thank Coach Googins for his time and commitment to the Bearcats,” Cunningham said in a statement. “We have begun a national search for a new head coach, and we are excited about the future of Cincinnati baseball.”

UC had a 24-33 record this season.

Googins compiled an overall record of 143-156 with the Bearcats from 2018 to 2023. He led UC to an American Athletic Conference tournament championship and an NCAA regional tournament appearance in 2019.

The regional appearance was Cincinnati’s first NCAA postseason berth in 45 years.

Googins made the move to UC after 12 seasons as the head coach at Xavier University. He compiled a 341-357 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances including back-to-back regional finals berths in 2016 and 2017 and six regular season or conference tournament championships at XU.

During his 12 seasons at the helm at XU, Googins earned numerous coaching accolades. Eleven of his players were chosen in the MLB Draft since 2005, including Seth Willoughby whose fourth-round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2012 was the highest pick in program history.

The XU program earned its first Atlantic 10 Championship and first NCAA victory in 2009. Its first Big East Championship win and second NCAA tournament victory came in 2014 before back-to-back Big East Championship titles and NCAA Regional Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017.

Before taking the head coaching role at Xavier, Googins was an assistant at Miami University from 2000-04.

UC joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1.