UC assistant baseball coach, director of operations fired after internal review findings

CINCINNATI — Two University of Cincinnati baseball staff members have been fired following an internal review, UC Athletics confirmed Wednesday.

Assistant coach Kyle Sprague and Director of Operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17 as part of an ongoing investigation.

On May 8, UC Athletics began an internal review into the baseball program for potential NCAA infractions. UC Athletics didn't specify what those infractions could be or if they are looking into any other staff members or student-athletes.

"Sprague and Nagel have been dismissed based on initial findings," UC Athletics said in a statement. "UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter."

UC Athletics said they cannot comment any further because the investigation is still ongoing.

Nagel joined the UC baseball staff in 2015 after coaching 8 years at Moeller High School. Nagel himself is a Moeller graduate who played alongside MLB great Ken Griffey Jr. from 1984-1988.

After two seasons on head coach Scott Googins' staff at Xavier, Sprague joined UC in 2017.

WCPO has reached out to head coach Scott Googins for comment. He has yet to respond.

UC's baseball team is currently in Florida participating in the American-Athletic Conference tournament.

Earlier in May, Alabama baseball head coach Brad Bohannon was fired following suspicious betting activity at the sportsbook at Great American Ball Park. It's currently unclear if the internal review into UC baseball was prompted by any type of betting.

