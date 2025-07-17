Former Cincinnati Royals, UC great Oscar Robertson accepts 2025 ESPYS Arthur Ashe Award for Courage

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Royals and University of Cincinnati great Oscar Robertson was honored at ESPN's 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday for his work that changed the landscape of professional sports.

Robertson accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for his fight to establish free agency in the NBA, which led to a years-long legal battle.

The award is given to a member of the sports world who has made a difference beyond the field of play by fighting for what they believe in and impacting people worldwide.

Before the 86-year-old accepted his award, he was introduced by Russell Westbrook and the ESPYS shared a video documenting The Father of Free Agency's legacy and influence, including commentary from Lebron James, Shaquille O'Neal and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

In his acceptance speech, Robertson said much of who he is today is from his upbringing in Indiana.

In terms of his legacy in the NBA, he said he "knew there was work to do."

"It was a desperate need for players to have more security," Robertson said.

He said his answer to whether he would do it all again, despite the struggles he endured: "My answer is always yes."

"It's important to be persistent, or as I've been called, stubborn," Robertson said. "... It's important to do the right thing even if it comes at personal sacrifice."

Robertson ended his acceptance speech by saying he was humbled by those who have accepted the award before him.

Robertson was the longest-serving president of the National Basketball Players Association from 1965 to 1974.

Robertson, as the president of the NBA Players Association from 1965 through 1974, helped athletes fight for free agency. In 1970, he filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NBA aimed at blocking an NBA-ABA merger, "liberating players from exploitative contract restrictions," the ESPN Press Room said when it was announced Robertson would be honored.

After that merger was successfully delayed, in 1976 the Players Association reached a settlement with the NBA that is now known as "the Oscar Robertson rule." It changed the balance of power in professional sports and ushered in free agency in the NBA and other professional sports.

Known as the “Big O,” Robertson was the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62).

Robertson, who signed his contract with the Royals in Carew Tower in September 1960, was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1961. He was the league MVP in 1964. He won three NBA All-Star Game MVPs and received nine All-NBA First Team honors.

Robertson is also a 12-time NBA All-Star and was named one of basketball's greatest players in 1996.

He was the first three-time national College Player of the Year while at UC and a three-time First Team All-American from 1958 to 1960. Robertson led the Bearcats to a 97-7 record and two NCAA Final Four appearances (1959 and 1960).

A Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Robertson was also honored with an NBA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 — he was honored with the same award during NBA All-Star Week in 2016 as well.