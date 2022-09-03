Two Australian brothers square off as punters for opposing teams during UC vs. Arkansas season-opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday's college football match-up between the UC Bearcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks will not only feature two of the nation's Top 25 teams but will also reunite a family.

Dustin "Fletch" Fletcher is one of the greatest Australian Rules Football players of all time. An off-shoot of the American game, Fletch played 23 professional seasons.

"We obviously don't wear pads, we play on a bigger ground," he said. "You can actually kick and hand ball the ball."

Fletch and his wife, Susan, have two sons. Both sons, Mason and Max, decided they wanted to play American football. Mason is the punter for UC's Bearcats and Max is a freshman punter at Arkansas.

"It is going to be pretty weird. Sort of mixed feelings," Mason said. "I sort of don't want him to do well, but at the same time I do".

The experience will be quite new for the brothers. They are only used to competing against one another in a much different setting.

"Only in the backyard when we used to wrestle it out and stuff like that," Mason said. "I won most of those so he might have a little chip on his shoulder this week trying to get me back".

In the stands, their parents will be there cheering on both teams. Having made the trip all the way from Australia, Susan had not seen Mason in nearly two years. That was until Friday night when they shared a special moment, in the form of a teary-eyed hug.

"As a mother, I just want my kids to be happy," Susan said. "As long as they're doing something that makes them happy, and it doesn't matter what it is. That is all I ask for throughout their whole lives."

On Saturday, the brothers will be on opposite sidelines, wearing the same colors and the same number (31) as their father wore in Australia.

UC and Arkansas kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

