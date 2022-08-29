Buffalo Wild Wings introduces 'Sauce Sauce', signature sauce of former UC football star Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner

CINCINNATI — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has a new sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings.

In a press release from Buffalo Wild Wings, they introduced "Sauce Sauce" in partnership with Gardner, who has given the nickname "Sauce" by his little league football coach when he was 6 years old.

Gardner played in UC's historic run to the College Football Playoff against Alabama and became the highest-drafted player in UC history when the New York Jets took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While on the Draft red carpet, Gardner wore a diamond-studded chain of the word "Sauce" and a small diamond studded bottle hanging from another chain around his neck.

"Sauce Sauce" is available beginning Wednesday, August 31 through the end of the NFL season. Buffalo Wild Wings said the sauce is a smokey, sweet and spicy BBQ sauce that combines Gardner's love of barbecue and hot sauce.

“I have always known that everything is better with sauce, so who better to develop my own flavor than the sauce experts at Buffalo Wild Wings,” said Gardner in a press release. “Nothing says football like wings covered in your favorite sauce. I am excited to launch my own signature “Sauce Sauce” just in time for the season kickoff.”

“As ‘Sauce’ Gardner knows, everything is better with sauce,” said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a press release. “Buffalo Wild Wings continues to be the top destination for football – and sauces. With ‘Sauce Sauce,’ our new Boneless Bar Pizzas, dozens of beers on draft and wall-to-wall TVs, our sports bars are the top destination to catch all the action this season.”

UC starts their new season on Sept. 3 against fellow top-25 opponent Arkansas. The first game of the season marks an important one that many college football experts say will be the make-or-break for a possible return to the College Football Playoff for the Bearcats.

And Gardner will soon be visited by some other football player from Cincinnati: The Bengals will face off against the New York Jets at the end of September in the Meadowlands.