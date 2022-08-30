Report: Kevin Huber secures Bengals punting position over fellow Cincinnati native Drue Chrisman

CINCINNATI — Kevin Huber will retain the job as the Cincinnati Bengals punter this season, according to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network and ESPN reporter Ben Baby.

The Bengals were expected to cut the team roster to the regular season-allowed 53 players on Tuesday, and among those released is Tri-State native Drue Chrisman, who was vying to unseat Huber, also a Cincinnati native, Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.

Huber graduated from McNicholas High School and went on to play for the University of Cincinnati, where he was a two-time All American. Huber has played his entire career with the Bengals since he was drafted in 2009 and is currently the team's longest-tenured player. Last season, he tied Ken Riley for most regular season games played in franchise history after he played his 207th game — now he has the chance to break that record this season.

Bengals punter Kevin Huber has won the team’s starting job, according to a league source. Huber currently tied foe the franchise record for games played (207). — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 30, 2022

The 37-year-old punter has previously said he hopes to keep his career going until age 40.

"I feel like I'm kicking the ball better than I have in years past as far as strength-wise so I'm not worried about my strength and my endurance for the season," Huber said during the team's Super Bowl run. "It's just tweaking some mechanics I think is what I'm going to focus on this offseason and I think I've got plenty of leg to last for several more years."

Huber signed a one-year contract with the Bengals in May.

The Bengals' choice to keep Huber over newly-signed, 25-year-old Chrisman was an unexpected one. Chrisman just signed with the Bengals in 2021, but was waived before the season started, in favor of Huber. He re-signed with the Bengals roster at the end of the 2021 season, and now faces a full release from the team.

In a surprise move, the #Bengals are releasing Drue Chrisman, who had been in a punter competition, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Chrisman, a Lawrenceburg-native and 2016 La Salle grad, played at The Ohio State University before being signed to the Bengals training camp squad.

In the preseason, Chrisman had 7 punts for an average of 49.57 yards with a long of a 65-yarder. He signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in 2021 and spent his rookie offseason with Cincinnati. He had four separate stints on the practice squad throughout the regular season and playoffs. He officially joined the team on a futures contract after the Super Bowl. Whether or not he remains with the team's practice squad or gets signed by another team remains to be seen. The Buffalo Bills are in need of a punter for the regular season and could look at Chrisman for the immediate need and the future.

"I have no doubt in my mind he will be in the NFL for a long time and do some unbelievable things there because of how talented he is as a punter," said Baldwin Wallace University football coach Jim Hilvert, who coached Chrisman at La Salle in 2014 and 2015.