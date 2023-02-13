Brothers, former Bearcats speak about Super Bowl face-off

GLENDALE, Az. — Even though the Bengals were not in the Super Bowl, Cincinnati was still well represented.

The big game pitted brothers and former Bearcats Travis and Jason Kelce against each other. Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. This was the first time in NFL history that brothers played each other in the Super Bowl.

The brothers, born in Westlake, Ohio, played college football at the University of Cincinnati before both were drafted into the NFL — Travis was drafted in the third round in 2013, Jason in the sixth round in 2011.

The two brothers embraced moments after the game, and it was all caught on camera.

Both Travis and and Jason were extremely emotional in an interview after the game Sunday.

"There's nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that... you know, you joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage ever, but it's um... a weird feeling," Travis said.

Jason said he is still processing everything that just happened.

"It's hard to get here... I hadn't quite let the emotion get to me yet... I'm sure we'll have a more emotional interaction... I'm still frustrated at that point... but you know, really really happy for Trav," Jason said.

Their mother was there to support both of her kids. She wore a unique outfit that was decked out in both Chiefs and Eagles gear. The NFL captured the moments she was able to congratulate the winner and console the loser.

The brothers weren't the only Bearcats in Super Bowl LVII, The University of Cincinnati also congratulated Chiefs safety Brian Cook. He was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

