UC Bearcat alums Travis and Jason Kelce will be first brothers in NFL history to face off in Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Az. — Although the Cincinnati Bengals fell just short of reaching its second Super Bowl in a row, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Az. will still play host to Cincinnati talent when UC Bearcat alumni Travis and Jason Kelce play what the internet has dubbed "the Kelce bowl."

The brothers, born in Westlake, Ohio, played college football at the University of Cincinnati before both were drafted into the NFL — Travis was drafted in the third round in 2013, Jason in the sixth round in 2011.

The first set of brothers 𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙁𝙇 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 to face each other in the Super Bowl. 🐐🐐#Bearcats | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/Js1gNBMHwF — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) January 30, 2023

Both were star players for the Bearcats in their time wearing red and black. The UC alums played at the University of Cincinnati at the same time, with Jason going to bat for Travis after he was suspended for the 2010 season when a drug test came back positive for marijuana.

"The entire offseason he was begging the coaches to give me another chance," Travis Kelce said on the Shannon Sharpe podcast in 2021. "He set a list of things that I had to accomplish to be able to reap the benefit of playing football at University of Cincinnati. I'm forever thankful for that conversation. It took a lot of guts for him to be able to go in there and put his name on the line for myself, knowing that I threw this scholarship away and down the drain like it didn't mean nothing. There was a moment where I had to grow up."

Travis eventually set the school record for receiving yards for a tight end in the 2012 season.

Now, Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and his brother plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles and the pair will both step onto the field at Super Bowl 57 this year.

Both have several All-Pro selections under their belts, and both are previous Super Bowl champions.

The rivalry between the former-Bearcat brothers kicked off almost as soon as the Chiefs defeated the Bengals to win the AFC Championship on Sunday night.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! ” Jason Kelce tweeted immediately after the Chiefs won.

"My mom can't lose," joked Travis in a press conference.

Made it to KC @heartinPhillyat8:15 pic.twitter.com/zFY4ub4GCt — Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) January 21, 2023

Donna Kelce herself tweeted a photo of her wearing a unique football jersey, declaring she'd made it to Kansas City on Jan. 21, ahead of the Chiefs game against the Bengals. The photo of Donna in her hybrid jersey — half Eagles, half Chiefs — has since been passed around on social media when anyone asked which jersey the brothers' mom would don for the Super Bowl.