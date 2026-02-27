'It is pristine to a different level' | Loveland taking steps to protect stretch of green space forever

LOVELAND, Ohio — The City of Loveland is one step closer to protecting green space along the Little Miami River.

On Wednesday, city officials announced that Loveland has secured funding to purchase and preserve nearly four acres of land on N. Riverside Avenue, along the river.

"It is pristine to a different level," Loveland City Manager Dave Kennedy said.

Watch to see how the city is working to preserve a piece of green space along the banks of the Little Miami:

Loveland taking steps to protect a stretch of green space forever

Kennedy said that back in 2025, the space might have looked very different.

"It was really, actually, an interesting process because it was last year, early in the year, where there was a proposed residential development on the property," Kennedy said.

City leaders heard feedback from residents and brought a new idea to the Schildmeyer family, who owns the property.

"The city approached them about the idea that maybe, if we could get some funding, we would be able to purchase the property," Kennedy said.

Then, the planning began to secure that funding and work with the property owners. Kennedy said the city has acquired 'Clean Ohio' grant funding, a program from the state's Public Works Commission to protect open spaces forever.

"When we get the sale completed, that will forever ensure that this property is open space," Kennedy said.

Loveland's parks on the other side of the river drew families out to enjoy the sunny day. Ty Mentrup spent the day fishing with his family.

Maddy Schmidt Ty Mentrup fishing with his son

Mentrup said he now lives in Goshen but was born and raised in Loveland. He said he's seen the way nature has changed and development has come in.

"It's already blown up a ton since, you know, I was a child," Mentrup said.

When asked what it would mean to see another natural area be preserved, Mentrup said:

"We would like to see it to where we still have some access to the natural beauty without it being concrete sidewalks and businesses on every corner," Mentrup said.

Kennedy said the Little Miami Conservancy is also involved in the planning and purchase, with a conservation easement. Their work will include protecting wildlife on the land.

"They envision removing invasive species; they have a mussels release program, which they come in and release mussels into the river, which are very beneficial to the river quality," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the sale could be finalized as soon as sometime in March.