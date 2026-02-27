Police: Man arrested on sexual exploitation charges had 'previous interactions' with missing Colerain girl

CINCINNATI — A New York man was arrested on federal sexual exploitation charges after an investigation into a missing teenager in Colerain Township showed he had been involved with a minor, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

The Colerain Township Police Department (CTPD) said the man, 43-year-old Kyle Lawrence, is believed to have had "previous interactions" with missing Colerain Township teenager Madison Fields.

Colerain police said Lawrence has not been charged in relation to 16-year-old Fields' disappearance on Feb. 13.

Court documents allege Lawrence said he stayed at Cincinnati-area hotels with someone referred to as "minor victim" on two separate occasions — Jan. 19 and Jan. 31. Lawrence said he picked the person up in a rental car and drove to the hotels on both occasions, according to the documents.

Surveillance cameras showed the two entering Tru by Hilton hotel Jan. 31, documents say, and a receipt for the room showed it was rented by Lawrence.

Court docs allege Lawrence was reported to the FBI in May 2024 after he was confronted by a "citizen vigilante group" while in Canada. The docs say Lawrence was allegedly traveling to Canada to "have sexual contact with a purported 15-year-old girl."

The FBI's investigation found two cyber tip reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding Lawrence's Snapchat account and child exploitation activity, documents say.

FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Lawrence's home on Feb. 26, 2026, and found child sexual abuse and material on his electronic devices, according to court documents.

Lawrence was arrested at his home in Buffalo Thursday and appeared in federal court in New York Friday. He's charged with transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, travel with the intent to engage in illicit conduct and transportation of child pornography.

The investigation into Madison Fields' disappearance remains ongoing. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact CTPD at 513-321-2677.