Reports: Nick Castellanos to sign with Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Castellanos will not play for the Cincinnati Reds this season, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday the 2021 All-Star is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old opted out of his Reds contract after the 2021 season, becoming a free agent.

Despite opting out, Castellanos told reporters in November he would entertain an offer from the Reds. Still, general manager Nick Krall said they "(had) not been engaged with his representatives" earlier this week.

The 6-foot-4 right fielder hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. He had a .362 on-base percentage and a .576 slugging percentage. He was voted an MLB All-Star for the first time in 2021.

Earlier in the week, Reds fans were calling for Bob Castellini to sell the team after a fire-sale saw some of the team's key players traded. Sonny Gray will pitch for the Minnesota Twins this season, while Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez will suit up for the Seattle Mariners. Krall said the Suarez/Winker trade "wasn't just a payroll move" but also a move "for the future."

The Reds will start the 2022 season in Atlanta April 7 to start a four-game series with the Braves. The team's first home game will be against the Cleveland Guardians April 12.

