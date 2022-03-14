Cincinnati Reds trade Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suárez to Mariners

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are trading outfielder Justin Winker and infielder Eugenio Suárez to the Seattle Mariners, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan first reported the Winker trade before The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal confirmed the Mariners would also acquire Suárez. Cincinnati will receive pitcher Justin Dunn, 2019 second-round pick pitcher Brandon Williamson and outfielder Jake Fraley.

The deal also includes a player to be named later from the Mariners. Rosenthal said the Reds believe that player "will enhance (the) package."

The SEA-CIN deal also includes a player to be named going back to the Reds, source tells @TheAthletic. Reds high on that player, believe it will enhance package — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 14, 2022

The Reds drafted Winker out of high school in 2012, and he made his MLB debut in 2017. Winker was an All-Star in 2021, finishing the season with 24 home runs, a .305 batting average and a .556 slugging percentage.

Suárez was traded to the Reds in 2014. He was an All-Star in 2018, but struggled in his last year in Cincinnati. Suárez posted a .198 batting average in 2021, the worst of his career. The Mariners will take on the $35 million he is owed in his deal with the Reds.

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Sonny Gray in with the Reds Sunday. The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty, who was their first-round draft pick last year.

MLB Opening Day 2022 is April 7.

