Reds GM on thought of re-signing Nick Castellanos: "We have not been engaged with his representatives"

Castellanos' future with the team isn't clear
WCPO
Nick Castellanos’ wrist injury is worse than originally suspected.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 18:15:29-05

CINCINNATI — As Reds Opening Day gets closer, Nick Castellanos' future with the team is still up in the air.

When asked about his thoughts on re-signing Castellanos, Reds General Manager Nick Krall said "We have not been engaged with his representatives."

Late last year, Castellanos opted out of his Reds contract to become a free agent. The 29-year-old had $34 million and two years left on that contract.

Even though he opted out, Nick Castellanos could still return to the Queen City. During a Zoom interview with reporters back in November of 2021, Castellanos said, "Of course" when asked if he would entertain the Reds.

"Why wouldn't I? I feel like there's still a lot of valuable pieces that are very good to win with," Castellanos said. "We have pieces — why wouldn't I entertain it?"

The 6-foot-4 right fielder hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs. He had a .362 on-base percentage and a .576 slugging percentage. He was voted an MLB All-Star for the first time in 2021.

