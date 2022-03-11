Reds 2022 schedule: Cincinnati to start season on the road

CINCINNATI — For only the second time in team history, the Cincinnati Reds will start their season on the road.

The Reds released their 2022 schedule Thursday after players and owners agreed to a new labor deal that ends a 99-day lockout.

Cincinnati will play the Braves in Atlanta on Opening Day April 7 to start a four-game series. The Reds' first home game will be against the Cleveland Guardians April 12.

"On behalf of the entire Reds organization, we are excited to start the 2022 season on April 7," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. "And we cannot wait to welcome our fans to Great American Ball Park for the Reds' Home Opener on April 12, when we will celebrate with all the traditions and fun that make Opening Day in Cincinnati the greatest day in all of baseball."

The last time the Reds started their season away from Cincinnati was in 1990, the last time the Reds won the World Series. The 1990 lockout pushed Opening Day from April 2 to April 9, forcing the Reds to start the season in Houston.

Training camps will open this week in Florida and Arizona, more than three weeks after they were scheduled to on Feb. 16. Games originally canceled by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred were changed to postponed. The regular season will be extended three days with 9-inning doubleheaders scheduled to make up the first two series.

The deal included a universal designated hitter, an expanded 12-team playoff and incentives to limit "tanking." The minimum salary will go from $570,500 to about $700,000 and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to around $230 million this year.

Click here to check out the Reds' entire schedule.

