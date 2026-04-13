Reds trade infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the Baltimore Orioles

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have traded Christian Encarnacion-Strand, the team announced Monday.

Encarnacion-Strand, better known as CES, is headed to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. Baltimore optioned Encarnacion-Strand to Triple-A Norfolk.

The move comes after he was designated for assignment April 8.

The 25-year-old has been with the Reds for the past three seasons, batting .233 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs in his 128 games played.

Encarnacion-Strand entered the 2024 season regularly playing first base before struggling early in the season, averaging only .190 and two home runs. He then broke his wrist in May, ending his 2024 season. He returned as the Reds' starting first baseman in 2025, but fell out of the rotation due to a back injury.

Earlier on Monday, the Reds optioned outfielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville.