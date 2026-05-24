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Sunday's Reds-Cardinals series finale postponed, to be made up in August

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WCPO Staff
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CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds' series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed Sunday due to rain, the Reds announced.

The game, which was scheduled for 1:40 p.m., will be made up as the first game in a split doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 17, at 1:40 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for Sunday's game will be able to use them at the makeup game in August. The second game on Aug. 17 will remain at 6:40 p.m.

If you can't attend the make-up game, tickets can be exchanged (subject to availability) for a remaining Sunday through Friday regular season home game. Those exchanges can be made at the Great American Ball Park ticket window throughout the regular season.

This is the second postponed game in the series with the Cardinals after Friday's game was pushed to early Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

The Reds (27-25) lost the first game Saturday, but Blake Dunn hit a walk-off RBI to secure a 7-6 win in extra innings for Saturday night's game. Sunday's game was to decide who took the three-game series.

The Reds will now travel to New York on Monday to kick off a three-game series with the Mets.

For more information about Sunday's postponement, click here.

More Reds news:
Reds vs. Cardinals postponed, to made up as first game of split doubleheader Commissioners approve plans for projects at Bengals, Reds stadiums Manzardo homers twice, Guardians go deep 6 times in 10-3 win over Reds

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