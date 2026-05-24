Sunday's Reds-Cardinals series finale postponed, to be made up in August

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds' series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed Sunday due to rain, the Reds announced.

The game, which was scheduled for 1:40 p.m., will be made up as the first game in a split doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 17, at 1:40 p.m.

Fans who had tickets for Sunday's game will be able to use them at the makeup game in August. The second game on Aug. 17 will remain at 6:40 p.m.

If you can't attend the make-up game, tickets can be exchanged (subject to availability) for a remaining Sunday through Friday regular season home game. Those exchanges can be made at the Great American Ball Park ticket window throughout the regular season.

Today’s Reds-Cardinals game has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader on Monday, August 17, at 1:40 PM.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/qLFz43s3WP pic.twitter.com/mUQwartwPM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2026

This is the second postponed game in the series with the Cardinals after Friday's game was pushed to early Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

The Reds (27-25) lost the first game Saturday, but Blake Dunn hit a walk-off RBI to secure a 7-6 win in extra innings for Saturday night's game. Sunday's game was to decide who took the three-game series.

The Reds will now travel to New York on Monday to kick off a three-game series with the Mets.

For more information about Sunday's postponement, click here.