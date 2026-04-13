Reds option Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville

CINCINNATI — Just days after his infamous wall catch was immortalized in bobblehead form, Noelvi Marte is being optioned down to Triple-A.

The Reds announced they're optioning the right fielder to Louisville after a tough start to the season. In 29 at-bats, Marte has produced just four hits with a .138 batting average.

Marte first debuted for Cincinnati in August 2023, batting .316 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 35 games played. However, the now-24-year-old was suspended for 80 games the following season after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

RELATED | Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended for 80 games after testing positive for PED

When he returned, Marte struggled at the plate, with the Reds sending him down to Louisville during training camp in 2025. Despite the setback, he worked his way back to the big leagues and became a key figure in the squad that brought Cincinnati back to the playoffs — most notably, when he robbed the Pirates of a game-tying homer in one of the final games of the season, bringing the Reds closer to the NL wild card.

RELATED | Marté robs Reynolds of tying homer in 9th, Reds beat Pirates 2-1 and close on Mets for wild card

While Cincinnati has not announced a corresponding move, multiple reports claim Rece Hinds will be called up from Louisville. Hinds, 25, was drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2019 draft and made appearances in 24 games in 2024 and 15 games in 2025.