Friday's Reds game vs. Cardinals postponed, will be made up as first game of split doubleheader Saturday

CINCINNATI — Friday's Reds vs. Cardinals game has been postponed due to weather, the club announced.

It will be made up tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader. The timing of Saturday's originally scheduled game will remain the same, 7:15 p.m.

Gates will open for the make-up game for season ticket holders at 11:40 a.m., while the general public will be able to come in at 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

The post-game fireworks show scheduled for Friday will be made up at a later date, the Reds said.

If you can't attend the make-up game, tickets can be exchanged (subject to availability) for a remaining Sunday through Friday regular season home game. Those exchanges can be made at the Great American Ball Park ticket window throughout the regular season.

Fans who have paper tickets with no price printed or purchased through a secondary market must use that ticket for the make-up game only.

Saturday's Ke’Bryan Hayes Gold Glove Bobblehead promotion will still be available to fans attending the originally scheduled night game when the gates open, while supplies last.

You can find more information about the postponement here.