Eugenio Suárez homers, Reds overcome loss of Elly De La Cruz to hold off Braves 6-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered for the first time since April 15 and Nick Lodolo allowed three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the first-place Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday.

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz left the game in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness after hitting a single and pulling up at first base.

Lodolo (2-1) allowed seven hits, including a pair of homers with four walks and four strikeouts.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his franchise-best 39th career leadoff home run on Lodolo's first pitch to make it five homers in four games.

The Reds avoided being swept at home for the first time since the Royals did it in August 2024, a stretch of 40 consecutive series. It's the team's longest sweep-less streak since 2013.

Reds left fielder JJ Bleday had RBI doubles in each of his first two at-bats, driving in De La Cruz twice.

Spencer Steer singled and scored when Will Benson doubled off the wall and Acuña misplayed the carom for an error to make it 3-1 in the fourth.

Braves designated hitter Jorge Mateo homered for the second straight game to cut the Reds' lead in the fifth.

Suarez's sacrifice fly extended it to 4-2 in the fifth. Reds catcher P.J. Higgins made it 5-3 with an RBI double off Didier Fuentes in the sixth.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (3-1) allowed three earned runs on seven hits in five innings. He fanned eight.

Suárez, who missed 25 games with a mild left oblique strain, homered off Dylan Dodd in the seventh, his fourth homer of the season.

Left-hander Sam Moll got Matt Olson to ground out with the bases loaded for his first save, the second of his career.

Up next

Braves: RPH Bryce Elder (4-3, 2.50) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Reds: RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96) is scheduled to start Monday against the Royals.